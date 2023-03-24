Police deliver customer’s food after arresting Grubhub driver

Police arrested a Grubhub driver but made sure the customer got their food. (Source: KOLD)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Police in Arizona arrested a Grubhub driver while they were out making a delivery.

And the customer still received their food.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the unidentified delivery driver was taken into custody during a traffic stop when Officer Valenzuela noticed a customer’s meal in the driver’s car.

Tucson police said the officer picked up the food and ended up bringing it to the customer.

“Valenzuela earned a five-star rating for protecting and serving ... dinner,” officer Frank Magos shared on social media.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall off Missouri Avenue in...
Police say, man, woman found dead in shooting outside business in St. Robert, Mo.
Branson Airport (BKG) announced a new passenger air service from Sun Country Airlines.
Branson Airport announces new destination
Here are the severe weather threats for Thursday night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong Storms Heavy Rain Tonight
The American Quilter’s Society is kicking off its 100th show right here in the Ozarks.
Hundreds of quilts on Display for the 100th American Quilter’s Society quilt show in Branson, Mo.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
Scientists name new large spider species

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates
WATCH On Your Side Investigation: Missouri not required to use national missing persons database
Twin Oaks Country Club February 3, 2023 5:30 p.m.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County country club thieves drive off with $1,800 in valuables
Christopher Hoye is missing from Pulaski County, Missouri.
On Your Side Investigation: Missouri not required to use national missing persons database
Missouri Senate OKs limits on transgender treatments, sports
Missouri Senate OKs limits on transgender treatments, sports