Police identify 2 killed in shootings in St. Robert, Mo.

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a mother of two and a man found dead behind a business in St. Robert.

Brittany Young, 33, and Reginald Alford, 29, died in the shootings.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the strip mall’s parking lot off Missouri Avenue. A witness tells KY3 the man rammed his truck into the woman’s car, and then he followed her into a salon with a gun. Police found the two dead behind the business.

Police say there is no danger to the community.

The St. Robert Police Department is investigating the case. The Criminal Investigation Division of the U.S. Army is assisting in the investigation.

