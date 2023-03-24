Storms damage homes in Christian County; roadways flooded

LINDEN, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms damaged homes in the Linden area of Christian County.

High winds snapped trees. Several trees fell on mobile homes in Linden, east of Ozark. Residents say nobody suffered any serious injuries. Many say they slept through the storms, not realizing the damage.

Heavy rain flooded several roadways across the Ozarks. Firefighters report high-water rescues in both Webster and Wright Counties. The Hurley School District canceled classes. CLICK HERE for a look at road closures.

