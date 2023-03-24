Surveillance video shows shootout that injured 3 teens in Philadelphia

Police are looking for four who they believe injured three teenagers in a shootout in Philadelphia. (KYW, PHILADELPHIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By KYW staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - New surveillance video shows four suspects firing guns aimlessly in broad daylight before running off.

Police say on Monday just after 4 p.m. in the afternoon, North Frazier Street became the scene of a shootout that injured three teens.

“The 13-year-old male was shot one time in his abdomen, a second 16-year-old was found shot five times throughout his body and a 16-year-old third male was found in the rear of 5600 block of Landsdale Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to his body,” Philadelphia police Captain James Kearney describes.

Kearney says the teens are recovering at a nearby hospital.

Police are working to release more surveillance video showing the suspects getting out of a gray Honda CRV before the shooting.

“We need the community’s help. That shooting happened just South of Landsdale Avenue, which is a very vibrant area with plenty of people around,” Kearney says.

State police say they recently recovered a burned Honda CRV in Belmont, Pennsylvania, but investigators are unsure at this time if it’s the same car involved in the shootout.

They say they found over 70 pieces of evidence, including a handgun.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall off Missouri Avenue in...
Police say, man, woman found dead in shooting outside business in St. Robert, Mo.
Here are the severe weather threats for Thursday night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong Storms Heavy Rain Tonight
Charles Robert Miller, 66, disappeared from 1415 North Texas Avenue around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Springfield Police Department locates man reported missing
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
Scientists name new large spider species
Ex-St. Clair County, Mo., sheriff’s office employee accused of stealing bond money

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
Suspected Iran drone kills US worker in Syria; US retaliates
Fire and rescue crews search for an unaccounted for person during a water rescue in Webster...
BREAKING: One still unaccounted for in Webster County as emergency crews conduct water rescue
Police are looking for four who they believe injured three teenagers in a shootout in...
Surveillance video shows shooting that hurt teens
Military tensions are at a high point as the pace of both North Korean weapons tests and...
North Korea claims ‘radioactive tsunami’ weapon test