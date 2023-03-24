VIDEO: Ebenezer, Mo. fire truck nearly escapes head-on collision

EBENEZER, Mo. (KY3) - Fire crews narrowly escaped a head-on collision on a rural Missouri highway Friday afternoon.

According to the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, the fire truck was traveling north on H Highway just north of State Highway AA after the crew had responded to a medical call.

The fire district says the truck was traveling 53 mph in a 55 mph zone when a car passing traffic in the opposite lane nearly hit the fire truck. In a video posted by the district, you can hear tires screeching.

The district is asking anyone who saw the incident or has information on the car involved to contact them at 417-833-0128.

