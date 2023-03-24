The Weeknd named most popular artist in the world

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners...
According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million as of March 20.(The Weeknd / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Weeknd has been officially named the most popular artist in the world.

According to Guinness World Records, the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is statistically the most popular musician on the planet.

The organization says no one even comes close, based on his popularity rating on Spotify data.

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million as of March 20.

He also became the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners last month.

Guinness says Miley Cyrus is the Weeknd’s closest competitor with 82.4 million monthly listeners.

Next is Shakira, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Rihanna. After Rihanna, the closest male competitor is Ed Sheeran.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall off Missouri Avenue in...
Police say, man, woman found dead in shooting outside business in St. Robert, Mo.
First Alert Day for Friday since rain & storms are still in the forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe flooding continues with more storms
Fire and rescue crews search for an unaccounted for person during a water rescue in Webster...
1 unaccounted for in Webster County as emergency crews conduct water rescue
2 die after vehicle swept away in floodwaters in Wright County, Mo.
7 Brew/West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway
Why do 7 Brew coffee shops go up so fast?

Latest News

Cadence Masterpool
Amber Alert issued for teenager abducted in Central Texas
The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m.
Greene County prosecutor says officer-involved shooting in February was justified
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
LIVE: Biden, Trudeau to hold news conference
A Girl Scout entrepreneur who has her customers coming to her and a custom cookie kiosk to buy...
Girl Scout builds custom kiosk and drive-thru to sell cookies
Firefighters rescued a man swept away at a low-water crossing in southern Greene County on...
Firefighters rescue driver at low-water crossing in southern Greene County