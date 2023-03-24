Why do 7 Brew coffee shops go up so fast?

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It seems as if 7 Brew coffee houses pop up almost overnight.

A new location at the intersection of West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway will be Springfield’s fourth location.

These are modular buildings, which means they’re manufactured somewhere else and then put together on-site. Leaders with the Springfield company building them say the construction comes together quickly once they start.

“We build a building a week,” said Dennis Dickson of Creative Modular Construction. “From raw material to get it ready to ship. So a week ago, this building was (only) parts. And now it’s placed. Typically after the guys polish it out and the concrete and everything sets, it is about six weeks. “In six weeks, they’ll be selling coffee.”

In January, the Springfield City Council approved a conditional use permit for a fifth 7 Brew near Sunshine and Jefferson.

