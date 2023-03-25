Around 1,500 without power in the Oak Grove neighborhood in east Springfield

Courtesy: Darrin Hand
Courtesy: Darrin Hand(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 1,500 people are without power in the Oak Grove neighborhood in east Springfield Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield City Utilities outage map, the outage spans from Grand Street to the north, Sunshine to the south, along Highway 65 to the east, and near Luster Avenue to the west.

A spokesperson with City Utilities says a car crash damaged three utility poles and a few transformers in the area

