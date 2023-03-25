FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few showers this weekend

Good morning, we’ve made it to the weekend but so have the Flood Warnings across the Ozarks. Rainfall runoff continues to keep water levels high near bodies of water and low lying areas. Some roads may still be impassable, be prepared to take detours if needed. We’re also waking up with some fog across the area, so if you’re hitting the roads, use some caution.

Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s (ky3)

Clouds will decrease briefly this afternoon, which will warm our temperatures to the upper 50s to low 60s. A weak, quick moving disturbance will track through the area tonight, creating a few isolated showers mainly north of the interstate. Skies will turn cloudy again and lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s. A few patches of fog may form tomorrow morning as winds shift southerly.

Most areas dry (ky3)

Thanks to a south wind, we'll reach near 60 (ky3)

This wind shift will help us reach near 60 under a mix of clouds and sun for Sunday. Another, slightly stronger, disturbance is forecast to clip the Ozarks again Sunday night. Scattered showers and an isolated t-storm or two are possible before daybreak Monday. Accumulations are looking pretty minor for this weekend, so the flooding threat will hardly change.

Isolated thunderstorm possible (ky3)

Temperatures will trend cooler for the start of next week as a trough digs into the U.S., and Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will remain mostly clear and winds will shift out of the south as we head into Wednesday. This will create a quick warm up with highs in the low to mid 60s before another storm system moves in Thursday.

Some storms may become strong (ky3)

There is some potential for this next system to support a few strong storms and some flooding for the Ozarks. Winds are looking strong at the surface and aloft, and the energy levels are looking elevated during this time period. While it’s too soon to know the exact details, it’s something we’ll watch closely as we learn more. For now, expect numerous showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Friday. Next weekend is looking pleasant with highs slightly above average and dry skies.

This may cause flooding in some areas (ky3)

