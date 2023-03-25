Man rescued along the James River near Rivercut Golf Course; arrested once back on land

By KY3 Staff and Michael Hoffman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters rescued a man swept away at a low-water crossing in southern Greene County on Friday. Authorities then arrested the man for an unrelated incident.

Firefighters with the Battlefield Fire Protection District responded to Farm Roads 141 and 190 near the Rivercut Golf Course around 1 p.m. The James River spilled out of its banks because of the heavy rain.

Firefighters could not immediately locate the man. They later found him without his vehicle. Firefighters say the man did not suffer any injuries.

To see the latest river gauge readings and the predicted crest of rivers and streams in our region click here.

