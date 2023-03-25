Man rescued overnight after car swept away along the James River southwest of Nixa

Nixa Water Rescue
Nixa Water Rescue(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One man was rescued by multiple crews Friday night after his car got swept away by flood waters along the James River.

According to the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District, the man was driving on Big Bend Road over the James River when his car got swept away. He was able to get out of his car.

Crews found the man standing on a floating log clinging to a tree. He was rescued by boat and was not injured.

Crews with the Nixa Fire Department and the Battlefield Fire Department assisted in the rescue.

The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District did share this incident on Facebook that there were two people involved, but Assistant Fire Chief Grant Peters confirmed there was just one man involved in the rescue.

