Volunteer firefighter removed from the Urbana, Mo. Fire Department after conduct investigation

Courtesy: Urbana Rural Fire Department
Courtesy: Urbana Rural Fire Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
URBANA, Mo. (KY3) - A volunteer firefighter with the Urbana Fire Department has been removed after an investigation, said Fire Chief Larry Senyard.

“We Apologize to anyone that may have been contacted by them in a disrespect full way, and assure you that they are not a true representation of this Department or Firefighters as a whole,” said Chief Senyard in a Facebook post.

Senyard also added the difficulty in hiring volunteer firefighters to align with the department’s conduct.

“The charge of Conduct Unbecoming a Member is only the tip of the Iceberg,” Seynard added.

We have reached out to the fire department for more information on this investigation.

