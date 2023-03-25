Volunteer firefighter removed from the Urbana, Mo. Fire Department after conduct investigation

URBANA, Mo. (KY3) - A volunteer firefighter with the Urbana Fire Department has been removed after an investigation, said Fire Chief Larry Senyard.

“We Apologize to anyone that may have been contacted by them in a disrespect full way, and assure you that they are not a true representation of this Department or Firefighters as a whole,” said Chief Senyard in a Facebook post.

Senyard also added the difficulty in hiring volunteer firefighters to align with the department’s conduct.

“The charge of Conduct Unbecoming a Member is only the tip of the Iceberg,” Seynard added.

We have reached out to the fire department for more information on this investigation.

