Authorities: Woman found dead in water recovery incident in Bollinger Co.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On March 25, around 8:40 p.m., the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) and Jackson Fire and Rescue responded to a water rescue incident in Bollinger County, Missouri.

According to release from Jackson Fire and Rescue, team members from both parties worked with the Bollinger Co. Sheriff’s Office, local volunteer fire depts. and Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) to rescue a driver whose vehicle was submerged in water off a roadway.

Woodland Fire Protection District Chief and Bollinger County Coroner Calvin Troxell said the rescue incident became a recovery mission, involving victim Debbie Barks, 70, who was driving on Highway H about 3 miles north of Zalma.

Troxell said Barks was on her way home when she did not see the water covering the roadway, resulting in the incident.

MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott clarified the incident took place off Highway H and Bollinger County Road 708 near Sweet Gum Conservation Access.

Jackson Fire and Rescue asked drivers to remember to always turn around when coming across a flooded roadway and never try to cross.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.