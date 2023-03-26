Battlehawks set season-high in scoring with 29-6 win over Vegas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks went back on the road to face the Vegas Vipers this week and delivered their most significant margin of victory of the season in a 29-6 win. St. Louis now has a road record of 3-1 this season.

The Battlehawks offense produced a season-high 29 points and 328 total yards while tying a season high with four touchdowns. The defense held the Vipers to 230 total yards and 43 rushing yards, which were both the fewest by a St. Louis opponent this season.

St. Louis’s defense also allowed its fewest points of the season, holding Vegas scoreless until a touchdown with about 7 minutes left in the game. The six points allowed are also tied for the fewest allowed by an XFL team this season.

Slow clap it out for the offense 👏 pic.twitter.com/Y6Nvbevb5m — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) March 26, 2023

Offensive Leaders

Quarterback A.J. McCarron had a streak of 19 consecutive completions that covered 200 passing yards and two touchdowns from 9:51 left in the first quarter to 10:06 left in the third quarter. He finished the game 23-for-29 with 236 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Darrius Shepherd made his longest catch of the season on a 30-yard touchdown reception with 34 seconds left in the second quarter. He finished with a game-high seven catches for 79 yards.

Wide receiver Gary Jennings made his first reception of the season on a 4-yard touchdown catch on the first play of the second quarter.  WR George Campbell had a season-high three catches and 54 receiving yards.

St. Louis had 106 rushing yards and has eclipsed 98 yards in three straight games. Running back Brian Hill had a game-high 71 yards, 14 carries and 5.1 yards-per-rush.

Defensive Leaders

Defensive back Lavert Hill made his first two interceptions of the season and became the first Battlehawks defender with multiple interceptions in a single game this season.

Linebacker Travis Feeney notched the Battlehawks’ first of a season-high four sacks and leads the team with 2.5 sacks on the season.

Defensive back Nate Meadors had a season-high eight tackles, including a season-high seven solo tackles, tying for the most in both categories by a St. Louis player in a game this year.

The Battlehawks will finish a two-game road trip with a matchup against the Houston Roughnecks at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 2 at TDECU Stadium in Houston for their final road game of the regular season. The game will be televised on ESPN.

