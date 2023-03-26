Body of a woman swept away by flood water Thursday night in Webster County recovered

Webster County, Mo. (KY3) - The body of a woman who was swept away by flash flood waters Thursday night has been recovered in Webster County. Christian County Sheriff Roye Cole says her body was found around 4 miles downstream from where her vehicle was swept away.

“The community really stepped up,” says Cole. “They really fought hard to make it out. Our hearts really go out to her family.”

The search started early Friday morning. The vehicle was caught by flash flood waters at around 11 p.m. Thursday, near the Finley River Crossing on Route Z south of Fordland.

Where a family was swept away in flood waters in Webster County Thursday night. (KY3)

Sheriff Cole says it happened because the heavy rain made it difficult to see in the dark Thursday night, so the driver couldn’t see the water that over the bridge. As they started to cross, flood water crashed into the vehicle -- bringing limbs and debris with it. Their vehicle was swept away. MSHP troopers say the flood waters ended up being five feet deep in the area.

The three stood on top of the vehicle, and a man and a woman survived by making it to shore. The man was taken to a local hospital to be checked out as a precaution. Rescue crews searched for the woman for several hours on Friday, but had to suspend their search at around 2:30 a.m. as conditions got worse. The search started again Friday morning after the sun came up. Crews put boats in the water and had people searching along the banks most of the day, but couldn’t find the woman.

Search efforts resumed Saturday morning. Sheriff Cole says there was around 50 volunteers, and crews from several agencies all hitting the water to look for the missing woman. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says crews used drones, boats and other means to search the water, and had several people searching debris piles along the banks.

Sheriff Cole says her body was spotted around 4 miles downstream, at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. He and a few volunteers pulled her remains out of the water, and waited for the coroner. Her remains have been positively identified as the missing woman, and her family has been notified.

