Crews in Webster County searched Saturday for woman missing in floodwaters

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One woman is missing in Webster County after her vehicle was swept away by floodwaters late Thursday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers and local rescue teams searched Saturday for the woman. She disappeared near the Finley River Crossing on Route Z south of Fordland. Troopers said they searched 2.5 miles down the river. Crews said they went around the river, but some parts remain murky.

“Officers searched about two and a half miles of the river,” said Missouri State Highway Sgt. David Brown. “Both on the water using jet vessels and on the banks searching debris piles.”

One man and one woman were also in the car. The three people stood on top of their vehicle. The two survived by making it ashore.

Matt Schrock is a volunteer with Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team. It’s a volunteer organization that specializes in disaster relief. Schrock said they came to help emergency services.

“We did do drone and some ground searching, didn’t come up with anything,” said Schrock.

Schrock said they came in from all over the state.

“Everybody just comes from wherever they’ve been working,” said Schrock. “We’ve got team members throughout the whole state of Missouri.”

Troopers said Thursday night, the water was above the five-foot mark. It was also dark, and three may not have known the area well.

Sgt. Brown said Saturday they used drones, boats, water vehicles, and more.

“As the water goes down, its clarity only increases a little bit,” said Sgt. Brown. “As it goes now, we can also check areas that we haven’t been able to check just due to the swiftness of the water and the depth.”

Troopers said around 40 people were searching Saturday. Schrock said their volunteers have one job.

“Bring closure to families that are missing loved ones,” said Schrock.

He said they hoped the search ends quickly.

“Showing them that you care, and it doesn’t matter who it is, that we’re showing compassion,” said Schrock. “We’re willing to reach out to help anybody in a time of need, in a time of crisis like this.”

Troopers said they would probably start using helicopters Sunday or Monday. It depends on how clear the water is.

