FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances keep us chilly for the next few days

Good morning and happy Sunday! Some patches of dense fog have formed this morning especially in spots that had a little bit of rain last night. It’s not looking widespread and will burn off as the sunshine increases. The rest of today will feature partly cloudy skies and a pleasant day with highs near 60.

Clouds increase tonight (ky3)

Breezy conditions are expected out of the northwest near 10-15 mph. Late this afternoon and evening, another quick moving disturbance will move in with another chance for a few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm. We certainly don’t need the rain, but it won’t be enough to regenerate the flooding from days prior. I think our Arkansas counties will remain dry. Lows overnight will drop to near freezing under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Most areas drying out overnight (ky3)

Tomorrow will continue a cooler trend with highs in the mid 50s and a mix of clouds and sun. Late Monday into Tuesday, a few showers may develop across a weak frontal boundary. I think this is going to be pretty limited because of the dry air in place for the start of the week, therefore I am not concerned about flooding through this period. Highs will remain about 10 degrees below average Tuesday in the low 50s. A big warm up is in store for Wednesday, though, thanks to a southern shift in winds.

Warming up by Wednesday (ky3)

Showers and storms expected (ky3)

We’ll go from the low 60s Wednesday to the mid and upper 60s Thursday and Friday. Similar to the last several weeks, another storm system approaches Thursday. I’m starting to feel like we’re in the Twilight Zone with this very consistent pattern. The heat and moisture building up into Friday is creating some concern about severe storms. Winds at the surface and aloft are looking pretty strong, and the SPC has an outlined Day 6 risk for our entire area. It’s too soon to know the exact impacts just yet, but I think this is showing potential for all modes of severe weather.

Potential for strong to severe storms (ky3)

We'll learn more as the week progresses (ky3)

The good news is rainfall amounts are not looking excessive, so any flooding will likely be minor. We’ll cool off a little for the start of next weekend in the mid 50s, and then warm back up for the first week of April.

