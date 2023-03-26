Fordland, Mo., man rescued from raging flood waters

FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Gary Fehr is one of many in the Ozarks who, in the last 72 hours, needed to be rescued from raging flood waters.

He was driving to a construction job in Sparta, Mo., when he says his truck started to move downstream.

“I’m watching the water just coming up inches in ten seconds time, so I realized I gotta get out,” said Fehr. “I saw what looked like some water in the road. But it just didn’t, you know, I could see all the signs, there are no parking signs. And all along there, I could see everything, and it just didn’t seem like a big deal.”

But Fehr’s truck tells a different story, recovered early Saturday morning. Parts of it, like the glove box and center console, hold some raging currents that nearly claimed his life.

“I’m just watching the water coming up, and I, at that point, I’m thinking, I know it’s not good odds to jump in,” said Fehr. “But at that point, I’m above any fence. I’m above any guardrail for water that comes up that high. That’s it. So I jumped in.”

While stranded in the water, Fehr managed to call his wife Ingrid, who only had one thought.

“I will save you,” she said. “I will save you. Because that’s what wives do.”

She says she was on the phone with 911 trying to relay any information she could get from her husband to the authorities. She says she’s just happy he’s alive and home safe.

Fehr says he hopes others will learn from his mistake and take the extra time to buck up and find an alternate route to avoid risking an ordeal like his.

