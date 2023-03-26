Hermann officer injured in shooting moved to stable condition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Hermann Police Department announced that Officer Adam Sullentrup, who was injured in the shooting that killed Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, has been upgraded to stable condition.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post that read:

“The Hermann Police Department is releasing the following statement on behalf of Officer Adam Sullentrup’s Family:

“The Sullentrup Family would like to thank everyone far and wide for their continued love and support as Adam recovers.

“We would especially like to thank the Casey’s employees, other bystanders, Hermann Fire & EMS, Hermann Hospital and Air Evac Helicopter crew for the quick and initial actions that saved Adam’s life. We are also thankful for the doctors, nurses and other team members at Mercy Hospital STL for the excellent care being provided to Adam and our entire family.

“The Law Enforcement support from the Hermann Police Department, Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office and nearly every police agency in and around St. Louis County has been incredible.

“Adam continues to improve each day. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit but he has recently been upgraded to “stable” condition.

“It will be a long road to complete recovery but we are confident with continued patience, love, excellent medical care and the grace of God, he will continue on the path to a full and complete recovery.

“Thank you, Officer Adam Sullentrup Family”

