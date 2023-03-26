Multiple people shot at a Steele, Mo. apartment complex

STEELE, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple people have been shot at an apartment complex in a town in the Missouri Bootheel.

According to the Steele Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday night at the Cobblestone Apartments.

Steele PD Chief Billy Joe Stanfield says the victims are being treated for injuries.

The Pemiscott County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

We will update this article with more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.