Multiple people shot at a Steele, Mo. apartment complex

Police lights
Police lights
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELE, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple people have been shot at an apartment complex in a town in the Missouri Bootheel.

According to the Steele Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday night at the Cobblestone Apartments.

Steele PD Chief Billy Joe Stanfield says the victims are being treated for injuries.

The Pemiscott County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

We will update this article with more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County man arrested after flood rescue
Man rescued along the James River near Rivercut Golf Course; arrested once back on land
Hands on a backlit keyboard
On Your Side: Customer advice following DISH cyberattack
Courtesy: Urbana Rural Fire Department
Volunteer firefighter removed from the Urbana, Mo. Fire Department after conduct investigation
Fire and rescue crews search for an unaccounted for person during a water rescue in Webster...
Body of a woman swept away by floodwater Thursday night in Webster County recovered
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say

Latest News

Cooler start to the workweek
Warming up by Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pleasant day ahead, cooler to start the workweek
Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster
Fire and rescue crews search for an unaccounted for person during a water rescue in Webster...
Body of a woman swept away by floodwater Thursday night in Webster County recovered