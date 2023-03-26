Packed house for Springfield Symphony concert at The Library Center sparks campaign for bigger auditorium

Springfield Symphony Orchestra at The Library Center
Springfield Symphony Orchestra at The Library Center(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Symphony Orchestra performed “Peter and the Wolf” at The Library Center in south Springfield Sunday afternoon.

The symphony played in the center of the library, not an auditorium, as people found their way around bookshelves to see and hear the band.

Executive Director of The Library Center, Regina Cooper says there is a valid reason for having the concert in the middle of the library.

”We’re not in our auditorium because it wouldn’t hold the symphony or all these people. We are planning and going to build a much larger auditorium on this property. We have some money from the state through federal ARPA funds, and we are going to match that money. And hopefully, by the end of next year, we will have a brand-new auditorium where all these people can sit easily,” said Cooper.

The Springfield Greene County Library District plans to kick off a fundraising campaign later this year.

You can catch the Springfield Symphony Orchestra in their next big show “Fairy Tale Romance.” It’s going to be a collaboration with the St. Louis Ballet’s performance of Swan Lake.

That’s happening on April 22nd.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County man arrested after flood rescue
Man rescued along the James River near Rivercut Golf Course; arrested once back on land
Hands on a backlit keyboard
On Your Side: Customer advice following DISH cyberattack
Courtesy: Urbana Rural Fire Department
Volunteer firefighter removed from the Urbana, Mo. Fire Department after conduct investigation
Fire and rescue crews search for an unaccounted for person during a water rescue in Webster...
Body of a woman swept away by floodwater Thursday night in Webster County recovered
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say

Latest News

ARCHIVO – El actor Lance Reddick en el estreno mundial de "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum"...
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ comes out blazing with $73.5M
Deer hunting
Missouri deer hunters donate over 200k pounds of venison to state program
Police lights
Multiple people shot at a Steele, Mo. apartment complex
On March 25, around 8:40 p.m., the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) and Jackson Fire and...
Authorities: Woman found dead in water recovery incident in Bollinger Co.