Packed house for Springfield Symphony concert at The Library Center sparks campaign for bigger auditorium

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Symphony Orchestra performed “Peter and the Wolf” at The Library Center in south Springfield Sunday afternoon.

The symphony played in the center of the library, not an auditorium, as people found their way around bookshelves to see and hear the band.

Executive Director of The Library Center, Regina Cooper says there is a valid reason for having the concert in the middle of the library.

”We’re not in our auditorium because it wouldn’t hold the symphony or all these people. We are planning and going to build a much larger auditorium on this property. We have some money from the state through federal ARPA funds, and we are going to match that money. And hopefully, by the end of next year, we will have a brand-new auditorium where all these people can sit easily,” said Cooper.

The Springfield Greene County Library District plans to kick off a fundraising campaign later this year.

You can catch the Springfield Symphony Orchestra in their next big show “Fairy Tale Romance.” It’s going to be a collaboration with the St. Louis Ballet’s performance of Swan Lake.

That’s happening on April 22nd.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.