On Your Side: Better Business Bureau shares tips for handling door-to-door sales

Large front porch fit for a rocking chair and accompanied with a wooden door
Large front porch fit for a rocking chair and accompanied with a wooden door(Leigh Corso with Cottingham Chalk)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warmer weather means more people are getting out and about, which means you may see more door-to-door salespeople in your neighborhood.

Many organizations use door-to-door sales and advertising, such as telecommunications, energy, security, as well as political, religious, or charitable organizations.

The Better Business Bureau has released tips on how to best handle door-to-door sales, so you stay safe and don’t get scammed.

1. Don’t be afraid to say no.

Many door-to-door marketing scripts are meant to keep you engaged, so don’t be afraid to firmly tell a salesperson no if you’re not interested.

2. Be wary of high-pressure sales tactics.

These can include insisting you must make a purchase immediately or repeated refusal to take no for an answer. You can always take more time to think over a purchase before making it.

3. Stay at the door.

Be careful about allowing salespeople in your home. It’s good practice to stay at your front door if possible.

4. Check identification.

Reputable salespeople can provide a company photo ID or business card. If a salesperson cannot provide proper identification, this can be a red flag.

5. Check the company’s BBB Business Profile.

You can look up the company here to see its rating, accreditation, and customer reviews.

6. Ask about licensing.

Many cities require door-to-door salespeople to have a solicitor license.

7. Don’t sign on the spot.

If you’re interested, get everything in writing, including price, contract details, and all terms and conditions, before you sign or purchase anything. Then tell the salesperson you will review and follow up.

8. Know your rights.

The Federal Trade Commission has a rule that gives a customer three days to cancel purchases over $25 that are made in their home or away from the seller’s permanent business location.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire and rescue crews search for an unaccounted for person during a water rescue in Webster...
Woman who was swept away by floodwater Thursday night in Webster County has been identified
Springfield Police search
Springfield police searching for two involved in Dollar General armed robbery
Members of the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) and Jackson Fire and Rescue were called...
First responders: Woman found dead in water recovery in Bollinger Co.
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say

Latest News

Thanks to Sunday night's cold front, high today will be in the 50s for most of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler air to start the week
A nice warm up this week with storm chances Friday
Female Terrier mix found at Golden and Battlefield
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of this Terrier mix puppy
The Queen of Clean will make laundry easier for kids.
Queen of Clean: Organizing kids laundry