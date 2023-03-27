On Your Side: Better Business Bureau shares tips for handling door-to-door sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warmer weather means more people are getting out and about, which means you may see more door-to-door salespeople in your neighborhood.

Many organizations use door-to-door sales and advertising, such as telecommunications, energy, security, as well as political, religious, or charitable organizations.

The Better Business Bureau has released tips on how to best handle door-to-door sales, so you stay safe and don’t get scammed.

1. Don’t be afraid to say no.

Many door-to-door marketing scripts are meant to keep you engaged, so don’t be afraid to firmly tell a salesperson no if you’re not interested.

2. Be wary of high-pressure sales tactics.

These can include insisting you must make a purchase immediately or repeated refusal to take no for an answer. You can always take more time to think over a purchase before making it.

3. Stay at the door.

Be careful about allowing salespeople in your home. It’s good practice to stay at your front door if possible.

4. Check identification.

Reputable salespeople can provide a company photo ID or business card. If a salesperson cannot provide proper identification, this can be a red flag.

5. Check the company’s BBB Business Profile.

You can look up the company here to see its rating, accreditation, and customer reviews.

6. Ask about licensing.

Many cities require door-to-door salespeople to have a solicitor license.

7. Don’t sign on the spot.

If you’re interested, get everything in writing, including price, contract details, and all terms and conditions, before you sign or purchase anything. Then tell the salesperson you will review and follow up.

8. Know your rights.

The Federal Trade Commission has a rule that gives a customer three days to cancel purchases over $25 that are made in their home or away from the seller’s permanent business location.

