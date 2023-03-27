Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Tribute 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Drew Lewis Foundation is celebrating 10 years with its Blue House Project and Drew Lewis Tribute Party on May 5, 2023.

Founder and CEO, Amy Blansit, talked to Daniel Posey about the nonprofit’s accomplishments with the Blue House Project and what you can expect out of the May event. The organization will host the celebration in the Grant Beach neighborhood in Springfield, starting on the porch of two homes renovated in part its Blue House Project, and ending at The Fairbanks, which now serves as the home for the Drew Lewis Foundation.

