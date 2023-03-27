Going to Opening Day? Here’s the schedule leading up to first pitch

The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around the warning track on an opening day tradition...
The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around the warning track on an opening day tradition before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Matt Woods
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Cardinals will begin the 2023 season Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Festivities will start that morning in downtown St. Louis leading up to first pitch.

The Opening Day Pep Rally at Ballpark Village kicks off at 10:30 a.m. It’s free and will include prizes and ticket giveaways for games throughout the season. The pep rally will go on until 12:30.

The gates at Busch Stadium will open at 12 p.m. Fans 21 and up will get a 2023 magnet Cardinals schedule. The Cardinals are scheduled for pregame batting practice at 12:05, and the Blue Jays are scheduled for batting practice at 1 p.m.

The pregame ceremonies will start at 2:25 p.m., including the famous Budweiser Clydesdales. There will be an introduction of Cardinals hall of famers followed by the introduction of the 2023 Cardinals. Scott Rolen, former Cardinal and recently inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday.

Miles Mikolas is set to be the starting pitcher for Opening Day. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

Mission Taco, ‘Big Chicken’ sandwiches among new offerings at Busch Stadium in 2023

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire and rescue crews search for an unaccounted for person during a water rescue in Webster...
Woman who was swept away by floodwater Thursday night in Webster County has been identified
Springfield Police search
Springfield police searching for two involved in Dollar General armed robbery
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Members of the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) and Jackson Fire and Rescue were called...
First responders: Woman found dead in water recovery in Bollinger Co.
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee

Latest News

One month from NFL Draft in KC
KC businesses prepping for NFL Draft’s arrival
St. Louis CITY SC is now 5-0-0 to start its inaugural season.
CITY SC: What we’ve witnessed through the first five games
Safety Jonathan Alexander (left) and punter Sterling Hofrichter (right).
Battlehawks set season-high in scoring with 29-6 win over Vegas
Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster