‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 8, 2022, in Toronto.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who famously played Harry Potter, announced he and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child.

The couple has been together for 10 years.

Radcliffe has previously said he would not mind if his future children wanted to follow in his footsteps and be involved in movies, but he said he wants to protect them from fame.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire and rescue crews search for an unaccounted for person during a water rescue in Webster...
Woman who was swept away by floodwater Thursday night in Webster County has been identified
Springfield Police search
Springfield police searching for two involved in Dollar General armed robbery
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say
Members of the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) and Jackson Fire and Rescue were called...
First responders: Woman found dead in water recovery in Bollinger Co.

Latest News

A volunteer helps renovate a home through the Drew Lewis Foundation Blue House Project.
Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Tribute 2023
The Kitchen celebrates 40 years of serving the homeless
The spring break travel rush is on and the surge in demand is raising concerns.
Spring break travel to top pre-pandemic levels
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged