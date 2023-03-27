Kimberling City man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Kimberling City man has died after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 6 p.m., 47-year-old Timothy King was riding his 2010 Harley Davidson on Joe Bald Park Road, two miles south of Kimberling City.

King’s motorcycle overturned off the right side of the road, and King was thrown off. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash marks MSHP Troop D’s 18th fatal crash for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

