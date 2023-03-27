Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of this Terrier mix puppy

Female Terrier mix found at Golden and Battlefield
By Leigh Moody
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is a timid little puppy found all alone.

Animal control thinks she’s a terrier mix of some sort and only about five to six months old.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she’s a little bit on the thin side but she is a puppy so it’s possible she hasn’t been out for very long because otherwise she’s in good condition. She’s a very shy little girl but she warms up to your pretty quickly. "

Someone found her near the Rapid Roberts at the intersection of Golden and Battlefield road in Springfield back on March 16th.

She didn’t have anything on her like a collar, tag or chip and she did have a few ticks on her, but her coat is clean and her nails trimmed.

Animal control says she still has some growing to do so they’re thinking she might be a Manchester Terrier.

If you recognize her, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also submit any lost or found pet to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

