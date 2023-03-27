Major hotel chain development coming to Lake of the Ozarks

By Marina Silva
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A major hotel chain is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks as part of a new development.

Plans were announced for Oasis at Lakeport back in October. Now, developers have announced an agreement with Marriott Hotels.

”We’re going to have a 10-story, 400-room resort hotel, it’s going to have a 26,000 square foot conference center, and a full spa for a fitness center. Restaurants rooftop bar, Lakeside pool, wedding pavilion” said Todd Schneider, managing partner of SkyView Partners.

The development will be a hotel, amusement park, and waterpark venue.

“Connected to a 50,000 square foot fully enclosed indoor waterpark, state of the art building all glass with a track road retractable roof. And that segues over to the previously announced Oasis amusement park, which will have 15 plus rides, major roller coasters, 200-foot tall observation wheel, restaurants, family entertainment center,” said Schneider.

Schneider says it is bringing something that is missing to Lake of the Ozarks.

“To be able to have the hotel and the observation open year-round and the indoor waterpark we think it’s a pretty dynamic package that’s missing down here,” said Schneider.

The new development is expected to bring many jobs to the area.

”I mean, the amusement park alone probably has 200 positions from General Manager all the way down to a porter. So we’ll have people here around the clock and very robust operation on site.”

