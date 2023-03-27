Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says

Saturday's heavy winds led to a man losing his life outside his home. (Source: WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man died after a tree fell directly on him during a windstorm in West Virginia, officials said.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the man was outside his home, trying to secure items from blowing away when the tree fell on him Saturday afternoon.

Next-door neighbor Michael Leach was not home when it happened, but he said he’s heartbroken for the victim’s wife and family.

“Come to find out, you lose your life doing something that’s just a basic job or task that you do once a week. I hate hearing that for him,” Leach said.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire and rescue crews search for an unaccounted for person during a water rescue in Webster...
Woman who was swept away by floodwater Thursday night in Webster County has been identified
Springfield Police search
Springfield police searching for two involved in Dollar General armed robbery
Members of the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) and Jackson Fire and Rescue were called...
First responders: Woman found dead in water recovery in Bollinger Co.
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say

Latest News

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Police: Shooter at Tennessee school dead
This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in Florida lawyer’s death
A plastic surgeon in Florida is facing a murder charge in connection with the suspicious...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in lawyer's death
The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.
Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ gets another chance at a new home