Nixa Police Dept. officers receive Lifesaving Awards for saving a man’s life after stabbing

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Two local police officers are being recognized for saving a man’s life after he was stabbed in the neck.

Officers Sam Gallardo and Justin Dunivant said they had no clue they would get the awards.

“I wanted him to kind of fight for his own life,” said Officer Gallardo.

“I don’t think there’s any type of training out there that can really prepare you for a situation like that,” said Officer Dunivant. “You just act. You just do your job.”

On November 14, 2022, Officers Gallardo and Dunivant responded to a domestic assault.

“I noticed a large amount of blood coming from his neck,” said Dunivant.

“There was a lot of blood,” said Gallardo.

This happened on James St., where a woman stabbed a man in the neck. Both officers acted quickly.

“I was telling him to apply pressure to his neck because I want him to do something by himself so he didn’t lose consciousness,” said Officer Gallardo.

“He was choking on his blood,” said Officer Dunivant. “I was telling him to spit it out to stay with us.”

They kept him breathing until EMS could arrive. He survived, but if not for their actions, he could have died.

“You don’t really think that you’re saving someone’s life,” said Officer Gallardo. “You’re just doing a job.”

“Probably the best thing you can do in law enforcement,” said Officer Dunivant. “It’s a good feeling.”

Gallardo has been with the department for three years. Dunivant had spent one year with the department. Both officers said they don’t do this for the awards. They just want to help.

“For me, it’s not about the award,” said Officer Dunivant. “It’s just doing my job.”

“It’s one of the reasons why I signed up for this job,” said Officer Gallardo.

The other Lifesaving Awards went to Lt. Jason Fleetwood & Officer Michelle Trafford. They responded to a motorcycle crash. They gave lifesaving measures. Doctors said if not for them, the rider would have died.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.