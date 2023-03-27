Police say texts regarding shootings sent to several high schools in the Ozarks; police investigating

Police say text regarding school shooting was a hoax.
Police say text regarding school shooting was a hoax.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police across Missouri, including departments in the Ozarks, are investigating swatting texts and calls regarding school shootings.

The incidents happened at Springfield’s Kickapoo High School, Ozark High School, Carthage High School, and Branson High School.

Police responded to a text a shooting happened at Kickapoo High School around 1 p.m. on Monday. In an email to parents, law enforcement quickly concluded it was a false alarm. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

There have been similar texts to schools in the Kansas City area, Knob Noster, and the St. Louis area. The calls happened hours after six died in a school shooting at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

