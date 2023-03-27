Springfield police searching for two involved in Dollar General armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have one in custody and are searching for two more after all three were involved in an armed robbery at a Dollar General Sunday afternoon.

According to SPD, the robbery was at the Dollar General at 1057 E. Commercial Street around 4 p.m., where three suspects, at least one being a minor, stole merchandise, showed a gun towards the clerk, then ran away from the scene.

Officers found and arrested one of the suspects at the Kum & Go gas station at the corner of Division and National. SPD tells us a search for the other two is ongoing, and they are using canine tracking to search for the other two.

Police say there is not a threat to that community at this time.

