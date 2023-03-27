St. Louis joins other cities in lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai over car thefts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is joining several other cities in a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia over car thefts.

Mayor Tishaura Jones announced the lawsuit Monday morning, saying the automakers’ refusal to install anti-theft technology has led to an uptick in stolen cars across the nation and in St. Louis, adding it has also led to other crimes such as shootings, burglaries and crashes.

READ: City leaders demand action as surge in Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts continue

Other cities joining the lawsuit include San Diego, Cleveland, Columbus and Milwaukee.

Kia sent News 4 the following statement in response:

Kia remains deeply concerned that car theft targeting certain models – encouraged by social media content promoting criminal conduct – is an issue. To address these crimes, we continue to roll out a free, enhanced security software upgrade to restrict the unauthorized operation of vehicle ignition systems and we are also providing steering wheel locks for impacted owners at no cost through local law enforcement agencies. To date, Kia has already contacted nearly 1.5 million owners and lessees of Kia vehicles to let them know of the availability of the software upgrade and to advise them to schedule a free installation at any Kia dealer. We have also shipped or are in the process of shipping over 27,000 free steering wheel locks to over 140 law enforcement agencies across the country, including close to 1500 locks to police departments in the St. Louis area, and we will continue to provide additional free locks as needed. All Kia vehicles are subject to and comply fully with rigorous testing rules and regulations outlined in the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, including under FMVSS 114 that governs ignition security systems and theft protection. Lawsuits against Kia by municipalities are without merit. Kia has been and continues to be willing to work cooperatively with law enforcement agencies in St. Louis to combat car theft and the role social media has played in encouraging it. Customers should visit https://ksupport.kiausa.com/ConsumerAffairs/SWLD for more information on their eligibility for the upgrade or to learn more about directly obtaining a steering wheel lock.

News 4 is still waiting on a response from Hyundai to the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.