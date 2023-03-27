Webster County, Mo., family says a bridge near home is causing property damage

The Johnston family says a bridge installed in 2018 outside their home is causing damage.
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Johnston family says Webster County installed a bridge outside their home in 2018.

They say the reasoning behind it was to help keep gravel out of people’s lawns in times of heavy rain. But the Johnston family says it’s only made it worse.

”It’s been a problem ever since,” said Donald Johnston. “And it gets washed out what happens, it gets washed out, they fill it in, it gets all washed out back into here. It’s just an eyesore.“

The Johnston family says since the bridge was built in 2018, they have been reaching out to the Webster County Roads Department and local representatives. But they feel as though their cries for help have, for years, fallen on deaf ears.

”We talked to our representative, district 141,” said Johnston. “And she hasn’t really got back to this or anything. And the county commissioner Webster County, he sees what’s going on here, and he says just the same thing over and over again, he keeps putting gravel in here, and it washes on down, and then they fill it back in.

Johnston says the issue has gotten so bad that they can’t even use their yard.

“We can’t even use any of our yard right now,” said Johnston. “Because most of it’s all washed away, my wife’s flower bed’s all gone, and we can’t really plan any tomatoes or anything out here because we know once the rain comes, it’s going to come up and wash everything away.”

Johnston says all he and his wife want is for the issue to be fixed

“They’re going to have to take this old bridge out of here, and I’m not an engineer, but they’re gonna have to figure out some way, maybe a taller bridge with bigger areas for the water to go through,” said Johnston.

We reached out to the Webster County Roads Department. It did not respond before publication.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County man arrested after flood rescue
Man rescued along the James River near Rivercut Golf Course; arrested once back on land
Hands on a backlit keyboard
On Your Side: Customer advice following DISH cyberattack
Fire and rescue crews search for an unaccounted for person during a water rescue in Webster...
Woman who was swept away by floodwater Thursday night in Webster County has been identified
Courtesy: Urbana Rural Fire Department
Volunteer firefighter removed from the Urbana, Mo. Fire Department after conduct investigation
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say

Latest News

Nixa Police Dept. officers receive Lifesaving Awards for saving a man’s life after stabbing
Webster County, Mo., family says a bridge near home is causing property damage
Webster County, Mo., family says a bridge near home is causing property damage
On March 25, around 8:40 p.m., the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) and Jackson Fire and...
Authorities: Woman found dead in water recovery incident in Bollinger Co.
Nixa Police Department Life Saving Awards
Nixa Police Dept. officers receive Lifesaving Awards for saving a man’s life after stabbing