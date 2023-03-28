April Election: Candidates for Springfield School Board discuss the issues

Springfield School Board candidates 2023
Springfield School Board candidates 2023(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The election is on April 4. KY3 News interviewed candidates for Springfield School Board. The race features Landon McCarter, Shurita Thomas-Tate, Judy Brunner, and Chad Rollins.

Question One: What do you see as the biggest issue facing your school district and why?

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say text regarding school shooting was a hoax.
Police say texts regarding shootings sent to several high schools in the Ozarks are unfounded; police investigating
A major hotel chain is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks as part of a new development.
Major hotel chain development coming to Lake of the Ozarks
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them
Jeremy Julin. Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff's Office
Florida man charged for pointing a gun at Hells Angels members during a fight at an Ozark, Mo. brewery

Latest News

Springfield Council Zone 3 Candidates 2023
APRIL ELECTION: Candidates for Springfield Council Zone 3 discuss issues
Springfield Mayoral Candidates: Ken McClure & Melanie Bach
APRIL ELECTION: Springfield mayoral candidates discuss the issues
KY3 News interviewed candidates for Springfield City Council General Seat D. The race features...
APRIL ELECTION: Candidates for Springfield Council General Seat D discuss issues
KY3 News interviewed Branson’s mayoral candidates. The race features Karen Best, Larry Melton,...
APRIL ELECTION: Candidates for Branson mayor discuss issues