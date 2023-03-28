ARMED & DANGEROUS: Camden County deputies search for man wanted in shooting

James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., is wanted for questioning in a shooting in Horseshoe Bend on...
James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., is wanted for questioning in a shooting in Horseshoe Bend on Monday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed and dangerous man.

James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., is wanted for questioning in a shooting in Horseshoe Bend on Monday. Investigators believe Mark may be driving a black 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with an Oklahoma license LDV 623.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex on Scarsdale Circle in the Village of Four Seasons. Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Shortly after the shooting, deputies received a call about an attempted auto theft at a nearby residence. A witness at the scene identified Mark.

Contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement if you know anything about his whereabouts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say text regarding school shooting was a hoax.
Police say texts regarding shootings sent to several high schools in the Ozarks are unfounded; police investigating
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
A major hotel chain is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks as part of a new development.
Major hotel chain development coming to Lake of the Ozarks
Springfield Police search
Springfield police searching for two involved in Dollar General armed robbery
Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them

Latest News

Birthplace of Route 66 Festival organizers the City of Springfield, Aaron Sachs & Associates,...
See the lineup of events at the 2023 Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
Springfield Cardinals/Hammons Field
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP: The city of Springfield finalizes deal to buy Hammons Field, parking lots
Staying safe while running and biking outside
With a northwest wind and some clouds, temperatures will be down into the lower 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes this week