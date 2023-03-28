ARMED & DANGEROUS: Camden County deputies search for man wanted in shooting

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed and dangerous man.

James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., is wanted for questioning in a shooting in Horseshoe Bend on Monday. Investigators believe Mark may be driving a black 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with an Oklahoma license LDV 623.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex on Scarsdale Circle in the Village of Four Seasons. Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Shortly after the shooting, deputies received a call about an attempted auto theft at a nearby residence. A witness at the scene identified Mark.

Contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement if you know anything about his whereabouts.

