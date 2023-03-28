Chief of police in Buffalo, Mo., resigns

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The chief of police for the Buffalo Police Department resigned.

City leaders accepted Chris Twitchel’s resignation on March 23. Twitchel had served in the position since April 2021.

The city’s board of aldermen placed him on paid administrative leave on January 9 for an internal investigation. City leaders only said the investigation did not involve any other officers.

The city’s mayor says the department will move forward by naming an interim chief soon.

