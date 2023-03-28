Driver dies in four-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a driver who died from injuries in a four-vehicle crash in Springfield.

Beverly Delcour, 78, of Iowa City, Iowa, died in the crash.

Officers responded to the crash on March 6 at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and West Bypass. Investigators say Delcour entered the intersection at a red light and hit an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Express Van. The collision redirected Delcour’s vehicle into the northbound lanes, striking two stopped vehicles.

Officers say only Delcour suffered injuries in the crash.

This is Springfield’s ninth traffic fatality in 2023.

