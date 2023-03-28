Driver dies in four-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a driver who died from injuries in a four-vehicle crash in Springfield.

Beverly Delcour, 78, of Iowa City, Iowa, died in the crash.

Officers responded to the crash on March 6 at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and West Bypass. Investigators say Delcour entered the intersection at a red light and hit an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Express Van. The collision redirected Delcour’s vehicle into the northbound lanes, striking two stopped vehicles.

Officers say only Delcour suffered injuries in the crash.

This is Springfield’s ninth traffic fatality in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say text regarding school shooting was a hoax.
Police say texts regarding shootings sent to several high schools in the Ozarks are unfounded; police investigating
A major hotel chain is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks as part of a new development.
Major hotel chain development coming to Lake of the Ozarks
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them
Jeremy Julin. Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff's Office
Florida man charged for pointing a gun at Hells Angels members during a fight at an Ozark, Mo. brewery

Latest News

James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., is wanted for questioning in a shooting in Horseshoe Bend on...
ARMED & DANGEROUS: Camden County deputies search for man wanted in shooting
ARMED & DANGEROUS: Camden County deputies search for man wanted in shooting
Springfield School Board candidates 2023
April Election: Candidates for Springfield School Board discuss the issues
Springfield School Board Election: What's the biggest issue facing the school district and why?
With a northwest wind and some clouds, temperatures will be down into the lower 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes this week