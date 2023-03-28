Florida man charged for pointing a gun at Hells Angels members during a fight at an Ozark, Mo. brewery

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Florida has been charged after he got into an argument with members of the Hells Angles motorcycle gang and pointed a gun at them Sunday evening.

Court records show, 47-year-old Jeremy Julin of Merritt Island, Florida, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, on March 26, Julin was visiting Back Home Brewing in Ozark when, while he was outside the brewery, he got into an argument with three members of the motorcycle gang.

While outside, Julin repeatedly reached for his gun behind his back several times. He then pointed the gun in a threatening manner, according to court documents.

The Hells Angels members walked back into the bar, and Julin followed. The men got back into a fight inside the brewery and wrestled Julin down to the ground and removed the gun from him. The biker then gave the gun to the bartender.

Authorities say the gun was an H&K VP9 9mm handgun. Ammunition from the gun fell out, and the bartender collected them in a dustpan. Investigating officers say there were 15 rounds in the magazine plus one round in the chamber.

Court documents show the men then left the bar and Julin got into the passenger side of a black Chevrolet Silverado. Officers with the Ozark Police Department found the Silverado and pulled it over.

According to court documents, as officers were telling Julin to exit the truck, Julin kicked a gun holster underneath it. Julin was then arrested.

During his post-arrest interview, Julin told the Ozark PD officer that he overheard the Hells Angels men talking about how they were going to do something bad and that he did not like what they were saying.

Julin did not provide any other details to the officer.

Julin is currently in the Christian County Jail on a $10,00 bond.

