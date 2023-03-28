Inmate escapes Ray County Jail, considered dangerous

39 YEAR OLD JUSTIN ROBINSON
39 YEAR OLD JUSTIN ROBINSON(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRIETTA, Mo. (KY3) - The Ray County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate from the Ray County Jail escaped Tuesday morning. That inmate, 39 year old Justin Robinson is considered dangerous. According to police, Robinson was arrested in February for stabbing his pregnant girlfriend.

Sheriff Scott Childers told KCTV that Robinson and another inmate at the jail used a homemade shank to stab a jail worker in the neck. Childers said the other inmate was apprehended within 45 minutes of the incident, but Robinson remains on the loose Tuesday morning.

Robinson was last seen in the Richmond area at 2:45 a.m. Police said he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt or a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Police said Robinson escaped on foot. He’s described as 5′10, 185 lbs.

Police said to call 911 if you see him.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say text regarding school shooting was a hoax.
Police say texts regarding shootings sent to several high schools in the Ozarks are unfounded; police investigating
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
A major hotel chain is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks as part of a new development.
Major hotel chain development coming to Lake of the Ozarks
Springfield Police search
Springfield police searching for two involved in Dollar General armed robbery
Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them

Latest News

With a northwest wind and some clouds, temperatures will be down into the lower 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes this week
Warmer weather not far off
Spring is a great time to get outside for exercise but you need to stay safe.
Staying safe while running and biking outside
Police say text regarding school shooting was a hoax.
Police say texts regarding shootings sent to several high schools in the Ozarks are unfounded; police investigating