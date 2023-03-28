Inmate escapes Ray County Jail, considered dangerous

HENRIETTA, Mo. (KY3) - The Ray County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate from the Ray County Jail escaped Tuesday morning. That inmate, 39 year old Justin Robinson is considered dangerous. According to police, Robinson was arrested in February for stabbing his pregnant girlfriend.

Sheriff Scott Childers told KCTV that Robinson and another inmate at the jail used a homemade shank to stab a jail worker in the neck. Childers said the other inmate was apprehended within 45 minutes of the incident, but Robinson remains on the loose Tuesday morning.

Robinson was last seen in the Richmond area at 2:45 a.m. Police said he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt or a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Police said Robinson escaped on foot. He’s described as 5′10, 185 lbs.

Police said to call 911 if you see him.

