Iron County Sheriff’s wife, lawyer speak out following recent arrest

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The wife of a Missouri sheriff accused of gang activity spoke to News 4 about a recent incident tied to her husband.

Jeffery Burkett is the Iron County Sheriff recently arrested with three others for charges like kidnapping.

The lawyer for Burkett said Missouri State Highway Patrol is launching a new investigation into Burkett, but MSHP hasn’t confirmed that to News 4.

The Burkett family lawyer said authorities executed a search warrant Friday.

The family is criticizing how investigators handled the search.

“And there were already two to three men in my room throwing stuff around and my daughter was just waking up and looking around so I grab her up and I went to the front room,” said Trudi Burkett, the wife of Jeffery Burkett.

Sheriff Burkett is still in jail on $250,000 cash only bond.

