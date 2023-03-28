Sen. Rand Paul staffer attacked in Washington, D.C.; victim tied to Branson area

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Police announced the arrest of a suspect in what reports say was an attack on a member of Sen. Rand Paul’s staff in Washington, D.C.

Police say Phillip Todd was stabbed repeatedly Saturday night in what police are calling a random attack. Police say he had been walking with another person when the suspect jumped out from behind a corner. Doctors performed surgeries on Tuesday.

Todd’s grandfather is longtime evangelist Cecil Todd, who lives in the Branson area.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement Monday that the victim was a member of his staff, according to WJLA.

“This past weekend, a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions,” the statement said. “We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time, we would ask for privacy, so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

Police identified the suspect in the case as 42-year-old Glynn Neal. He was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill using a knife.

