Sources: Amy Eagan leaving Drury for Lindenwood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Multiple sources tell KY3 Sports and Ozarks Sports Zone that Drury Women’s Basketball Head Coach Amy Eagan will become the next head coach at Lindenwood University.

Drury hired Eagan as an assistant coach in 2019-20 under Molly Miller. Eagan was then named DU’s head coach when Miller left for Grand Canyon University.The Lady Panthers posted an 87-9 record under Eagan during her three years as head coach. That stretch included three Great Lakes Valley Conference regular season titles and three Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament titles.

