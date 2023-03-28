Springfield-Greene County Health Department expanding free STI testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County Health Department is expanding its free sexually-transmitted infection testing to combat an increase of STIs in the area.

They’re offering testing four days a week, Mondays through Thursdays.

Tuesdays and Thursdays are by appointment only. Mondays and Wednesdays are walk-in availability from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department can test for a variety of infections, including:

- Chlamydia

- Gonorrhea

- Syphilis

- HIV

Clinic Supervisor Amber Warren says they’re increasing their testing due to rising infections in the Springfield area.

“They’re definitely on the rise in this area, unfortunately, and they have been for the last several years,” said Warren. “So we’re just trying to work really hard to get a handle on that and just educating the community and making sure they’re aware that we have free testing and treatment options available.”

Most of the testing available at the Health Department is free, along with the treatment, making it an excellent option for those without insurance.

“Most of our testing and treatment here are free to the community, and so that’s a really important thing that we offer for those that don’t have insurance, or they are students in school, and they just really need an option that we can offer them,” said Warren.

To make an appointment or see what the Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers for STI testing, visit here or call the Health Department at 417-864-1684.

