Springfield-Greene County Health Department expanding free STI testing

The Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. is expanding their STI testing.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. is expanding their STI testing.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County Health Department is expanding its free sexually-transmitted infection testing to combat an increase of STIs in the area.

They’re offering testing four days a week, Mondays through Thursdays.

Tuesdays and Thursdays are by appointment only. Mondays and Wednesdays are walk-in availability from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department can test for a variety of infections, including:

- Chlamydia

- Gonorrhea

- Syphilis

- HIV

Clinic Supervisor Amber Warren says they’re increasing their testing due to rising infections in the Springfield area.

“They’re definitely on the rise in this area, unfortunately, and they have been for the last several years,” said Warren. “So we’re just trying to work really hard to get a handle on that and just educating the community and making sure they’re aware that we have free testing and treatment options available.”

Most of the testing available at the Health Department is free, along with the treatment, making it an excellent option for those without insurance.

“Most of our testing and treatment here are free to the community, and so that’s a really important thing that we offer for those that don’t have insurance, or they are students in school, and they just really need an option that we can offer them,” said Warren.

To make an appointment or see what the Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers for STI testing, visit here or call the Health Department at 417-864-1684.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say text regarding school shooting was a hoax.
Police say texts regarding shootings sent to several high schools in the Ozarks are unfounded; police investigating
A major hotel chain is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks as part of a new development.
Major hotel chain development coming to Lake of the Ozarks
Jeremy Julin. Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff's Office
Florida man charged for pointing a gun at Hells Angels members during a fight at an Ozark, Mo. brewery
Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Buffalo Police Dept./Buffalo, Mo.
Chief of police in Buffalo, Mo., resigns
James C. Mark, of Lake Ozark, Mo., is wanted for questioning in a shooting in Horseshoe Bend on...
CAPTURED: Camden County deputies arrest man wanted in shooting investigation
PHOTO: Rand Paul (Junior U.S. Senator from Kentucky) during his speech at the 2020 Republican...
Sen. Rand Paul staffer attacked in Washington, D.C.; victim tied to Branson area
Tracking a warm up Wednesday and severe storms Friday