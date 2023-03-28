Staying safe while running and biking outside

Spring is a great time to get outside for exercise but you need to stay safe.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spring is here, and as the weather gets nicer, it can be fun to go outside and get some exercise.

If you prefer running outside over a treadmill, there are some risks to choosing the trails Springfield police have a few tips you need to know to stay safe before heading out the door.

Keep alert. Be aware of your surroundings and keep your eyes and ears open. If you like to listen to music or a podcast when you run, only use one headphone so you can hear what’s going on around you.

Find a running buddy or group, then stay in populated areas. Runners in pairs or groups are less likely targets.

Jog in open spaces away from bushes or other obstacles where someone could hide.

“If something doesn’t look right where you’re running, that’s probably a good idea to turn around and maybe go the opposite direction or just detour around that,” said Lt. Mark Foos with the Springfield Police Department. “Use good common sense and good sound judgments as far as, as the areas that you’re running into.”

Riding a bike can be a fun way to get around and get some exercise, but it’s important to ensure you’re staying safe. Keep these tips in mind before hitting the road.

First, wear a helmet and reflective or bright-colored clothing.

If you are riding your bike on a street it’s important that drivers can see you.

Next, go with the flow of traffic. Stay on the right side of the road in the same direction as cars. Also, remember to obey traffic laws.

“If you are a bicyclist yourself, then if you have to stop at all-way all traffic signals and follow rules such as stop signs and stoplights,” said Lt. Foos. “The same thing with vehicles. If there is no designated bike path on the roadway then you have to treat bicyclists as if they are another motor vehicle.”

So if you plan on pounding some pavement to burn some calories this spring make sure you’re staying safe.

