Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Berkley Stunna 112+1 in the color of Table Rock shad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s fishing report is courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service.

Week of: 3/28/2023

Bull Shoals Lake:

The lake is rising fast, and the fish will follow the new bank line as long as it stays warm, so go in the back of the pockets and use a spinner bait or a small jig.

Table Rock Lake:

The lake is six feet high and rising. The fish are in pre-spawn mode, so fish the points closest to any pocket with a jerk bait or a speed shad.

Stockton Lake:

The jerk bait bite is still the key to catching fish.

Start on bluff ends, and also look for steeper banks with big rocks.

Lake of the Ozarks:

Getting a bite has been tough. Most of the fish being caught are on jerk baits and Alabama rigs around boat docks and brush piles. Also, on points with the wind.

