Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Berkley Stunna 112+1 in the color of Table Rock shad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s fishing report is courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service.

Week of: 3/28/2023

Bull Shoals Lake:

The lake is rising fast, and the fish will follow the new bank line as long as it stays warm, so go in the back of the pockets and use a spinner bait or a small jig.

Table Rock Lake:

The lake is six feet high and rising. The fish are in pre-spawn mode, so fish the points closest to any pocket with a jerk bait or a speed shad.

Stockton Lake:

The jerk bait bite is still the key to catching fish.

Start on bluff ends, and also look for steeper banks with big rocks.

Lake of the Ozarks:

Getting a bite has been tough. Most of the fish being caught are on jerk baits and Alabama rigs around boat docks and brush piles. Also, on points with the wind.

GOOD LUCK! LINK TO KY3′s FISH LIKE A BASS PRO CONTEST AND ULTIMATE TACKLEBOX GIVEAWAY LINK: https://www.ky3.com/page/the-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest-and-ultimate-tackle-box-giveaway/

LINK TO BERKLEY STUNNA 112+1 JERKBAIT USED IN TIP: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/berkley-stunna-jerkbait?cm_soc=broadcast&type=bc|ky3|jerkbait|032923

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them
Jeremy Julin. Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff's Office
Florida man charged for pointing a gun at Hells Angels members during a fight at an Ozark, Mo. brewery
A major hotel chain is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks as part of a new development.
Major hotel chain development coming to Lake of the Ozarks
Late March and next month is the time to start looking for the treasured morels across the...
Morel season has returned to the Ozarks
Driver dies in four-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.(Mammoth Sports...
Royals’ Sherman optimistic about new ballpark, current team
Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Berkley Stunna 112+1 in the color of Table Rock shad
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the...
Mahomes responds to Thursday Night Football scheduling changes
O-Zone: Oral Roberts 4, Missouri State 0
O-Zone: Oral Roberts 4, Missouri State 0