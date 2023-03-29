Community Blood Foundation of the Ozarks offers free attraction tickets with blood donations in April and May

(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is combating a dip in blood donations by offering free tickets to three local attractions for anyone who gives blood in April and May.

Donors can get two tickets to the Discovery Center in Springfield, the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville, or Beyond the Lens in Branson with a successful blood donation. Donors will also get a free t-shirt.

You can donate at any local blood center or mobile blood bank. Donors can either walk in or make an appointment to donate.

Michelle Teter, Media Relations Representative for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, says by offering these free attractions, they’re hoping to prevent running low on blood supply in the summer months when they usually see a lull in donations.

“Forty percent of our blood supply in the academic school year comes from high school and college students. So when May hits, it becomes a little bit more challenging, and the inventory levels in the summer can dip, and we want to kind of offer a fun promotion to help combat that and get donors in the door,” says Teter.

Community Blood Foundation of the Ozarks provides blood to 44 local healthcare facilities in Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas, so all blood donated stays in the local area. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

