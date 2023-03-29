CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

Michael A. Wright Jr. is wanted for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in injury.
By Maria Neider
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Michael Allen Wright Jr., 38
This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County for felony second-degree assault. Michael Allen Wright Junior pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in injury. Detectives believe the 38-year-old is in the Greene County area.

Wright has several tattoos on his body, including a rosary with praying hands on the left side of his neck. He also has a name tattooed on the right side of his neck and a heart with barbed wire on the top of his left hand.

Springfield police describe Wright as approximately 6′03″ tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that puts him behind bars.

O-Zone: Central 2, Waynesville 1