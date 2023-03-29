Homeowners grabbing grass seed for the warmer months

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Last summer’s drought across the Ozarks had a definite impact on farmers and their crops. Outside of farming, Kevin Grzybowski, nursery manager at Wickman’s Garden Village, noticed quite a bit of interest from regular homeowners.

“People are looking quite heavily right now for grass seed, especially after last summer where lawns saw quite a bit of damage,” Grzybowski says. “People are just, in general, looking to make their lawns lush again and trying to rejuvenate that.”

Fortunately, now is the perfect time to address that. With warmer temperatures continuing and average soil temperatures climbing into the lower 50s, grass seeds should be planted now so they can sprout and grow. Regarding how homeowners can prepare their lawns for new seeds, Grzybowski keeps things pretty simple.

“The most important thing is you need to prepare your seedbed,” says Grzybowski. “Go out and rake up or make some troughs in the soil to disperse your seed. It’s typically 8 to 10 pounds per 1,000 square feet. Once you figure out your square footage, you’ll know the appropriate amount of seed to put down.”

Experts also encourage homeowners to get their soil properly tested. Ozarks homeowners can contact the University of Missouri Extension to have their soil tested for a nutrient count and acidity count so that the proper fertilizer can be used on area lawns.

While area nurseries can sell a variety of grass seeds, Grzybowski says the go-to seeds that work best in the Ozarks are a fescue blend.

“Our most popular is called a five-star fescue, which has five different mixtures,” says Grzybowski. “While Bermuda and Zoysia grass seeds are available, they have their own issues. The fescue would be the best blend that I would recommend.”

While the fescue might be the grass seed blend, Grzyboski wants homeowners to know how much sun and shade their lawns get. Areas that sit more in the shade will require a shade mix of fescue seeds, so they’ll grow better in that environment. When it comes to watering, Grzybowski says the seeds and the grass that will grow from them won’t require a lot of water.

“Once your law is established, it really comes down to what the moisture is during the hot months,” Grzybowsi says. “During the spring and if we get decent rains in the summer, you won’t have to water as much. If it were as hot and dry as it was last year, I would say water every other day. It’ll be best to water during the coolest parts of the morning or late in the evening in order for the soil to take in as much moisture as possible.”

If homeowners have questions or a unique lawn setup, they shouldn’t hesitate to contact local nurseries. They’ll be ready to help pick the best seeds and fertilizers for your lawn to grow this spring and summer.

