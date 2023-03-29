Homeowners grabbing grass seed for the warmer months

Now is the perfect time to plant
Some looking to regrow after last summer
By Nick Kelly
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Last summer’s drought across the Ozarks had a definite impact on farmers and their crops. Outside of farming, Kevin Grzybowski, nursery manager at Wickman’s Garden Village, noticed quite a bit of interest from regular homeowners.

“People are looking quite heavily right now for grass seed, especially after last summer where lawns saw quite a bit of damage,” Grzybowski says. “People are just, in general, looking to make their lawns lush again and trying to rejuvenate that.”

Fortunately, now is the perfect time to address that. With warmer temperatures continuing and average soil temperatures climbing into the lower 50s, grass seeds should be planted now so they can sprout and grow. Regarding how homeowners can prepare their lawns for new seeds, Grzybowski keeps things pretty simple.

“The most important thing is you need to prepare your seedbed,” says Grzybowski. “Go out and rake up or make some troughs in the soil to disperse your seed. It’s typically 8 to 10 pounds per 1,000 square feet. Once you figure out your square footage, you’ll know the appropriate amount of seed to put down.”

Experts also encourage homeowners to get their soil properly tested. Ozarks homeowners can contact the University of Missouri Extension to have their soil tested for a nutrient count and acidity count so that the proper fertilizer can be used on area lawns.

While area nurseries can sell a variety of grass seeds, Grzybowski says the go-to seeds that work best in the Ozarks are a fescue blend.

“Our most popular is called a five-star fescue, which has five different mixtures,” says Grzybowski. “While Bermuda and Zoysia grass seeds are available, they have their own issues. The fescue would be the best blend that I would recommend.”

While the fescue might be the grass seed blend, Grzyboski wants homeowners to know how much sun and shade their lawns get. Areas that sit more in the shade will require a shade mix of fescue seeds, so they’ll grow better in that environment. When it comes to watering, Grzybowski says the seeds and the grass that will grow from them won’t require a lot of water.

“Once your law is established, it really comes down to what the moisture is during the hot months,” Grzybowsi says. “During the spring and if we get decent rains in the summer, you won’t have to water as much. If it were as hot and dry as it was last year, I would say water every other day. It’ll be best to water during the coolest parts of the morning or late in the evening in order for the soil to take in as much moisture as possible.”

If homeowners have questions or a unique lawn setup, they shouldn’t hesitate to contact local nurseries. They’ll be ready to help pick the best seeds and fertilizers for your lawn to grow this spring and summer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say text regarding school shooting was a hoax.
Police say texts regarding shootings sent to several high schools in the Ozarks are unfounded; police investigating
Jeremy Julin. Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff's Office
Florida man charged for pointing a gun at Hells Angels members during a fight at an Ozark, Mo. brewery
A major hotel chain is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks as part of a new development.
Major hotel chain development coming to Lake of the Ozarks
Scammers will ask to verify your information
On Your Side: Scammers can steal your info, when you’re hanging up on them
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Lawmakers continue to review whether TikTok is a danger to national security. (CNN, GETTY...
Arkansas sues TikTok, Meta over privacy, child safety claims
ON YOUR SIDE RECALL: Company recalls pasta dish sold at HyVee grocery chain
Flooding in the Ozarks leads to trash in waterways
What is left of the Mall at Turtle Creek after the tornado of 2020 took out the middle part of...
THREE YEARS LATER: Jonesboro still working to repair after devastating tornado