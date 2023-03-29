Moped driver dies in a multiple-vehicle crash in West Plains, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police say the driver of a moped died after she was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in West Plains.

Police identified the victim as Judy Kay Barnes, 67.

Officers responded to State Route K on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. Investigators say Barnes was traveling eastbound on the moped when she entered the westbound traffic lanes and hit a Chevy Equinox. The crash ejected Barnes. The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, following behind the crash, hit Barnes in the roadway.

It took emergency crews more than two hours to clear the crash.

