Moped driver dies in a multiple-vehicle crash in West Plains, Mo.
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police say the driver of a moped died after she was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in West Plains.
Police identified the victim as Judy Kay Barnes, 67.
Officers responded to State Route K on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. Investigators say Barnes was traveling eastbound on the moped when she entered the westbound traffic lanes and hit a Chevy Equinox. The crash ejected Barnes. The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, following behind the crash, hit Barnes in the roadway.
It took emergency crews more than two hours to clear the crash.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.